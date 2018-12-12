The earbuds only come in one colour which is a Psychotropic Teal. Photo: Skull Candy.

CAPE TOWN – Skullcandy today officially launched its first wireless earbud that it has named the Skullcandy Push. The earbuds have True Wireless Connectivity, Bluetooth Wireless Technology and also have 12 hours of battery life. This means six hours of listening time and placing the earbuds into a fully charged case can offer an additional six hours.

It also has button control on the side, which can be used to answer calls, switch audio tracks and control the volume.

The Activate Assistant button can be used to awaken the assistant on your phone to perform tasks like sending a message or setting reminders by triple-tapping that button.

The earbuds only come in one colour which is a Psychotropical Teal with a price tag of $129.99 (R1843)

The company doesn’t recommend that consumers exercise with the Push, as the earbuds are not sweat or water-resistant.

Skullcandy says the Push wireless earbuds will be sold exclusively at Target for $129.99 until the end of 2018, and will be available at select retailers starting January 15.

Skullcandy will also offer a replacement earbud or charging case just incase you lose any of the items at a reduced price of $49 under its “Fearless Use Promise”.

