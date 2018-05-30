Image: The limited edition day of Play PS4 console which will be on sale.

CAPE TOWN - Sony has announced that its Days of Play sale which will offer savings on PlayStation hardware, games, and services will be available in South African stores this year.

The sale will take place from 8-18 June 2018, and will include discounts on a new limited-edition Days of Play PS4 console.

This 500GB console will be available while stocks last for R4,999 during the sale period. The 500GB PS4 has been specially designed for Days of Play 2018 and includes two DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controllers, all featuring the iconic PlayStation shapes in a gold design.

However, after 18 June, it will retail for R5,299.

Here are more Days of Play sale prices:

1. Hardware deals

500GB Days of Play Limited Edition PS4 – R4,999

PS VR starter pack and software bundle – R3,999

DualShock 4 and Limited Edition DualShock 4 – from R799

Gold and Platinum Wireless Headset – from R1,199

2. Game deals

God Of War – R799

GT Sport – R499

Shadow of the Colossus – R399

Uncharted Lost Legacy – R399

Horizon Complete Edition – R499

Uncharted 4 – R399

Horizon Zero Dawn – R499

Recently, in it's latest earnings report, Sony revealed that 19 million units of its PS4 were sold in the last fiscal year, which is a decrease over 2016’s 20 million units sold.

However, its lifetime sales of the PlayStation 4 console have surpassed 76 million units since its initial launch in 2013.

READ ALSO: Sony's earnings show that gaming does well but mobile not so much

READ ALSO: WATCH: Sony reveals a new device, the XZ2 premium with 4K cameras

TOP STORY:WATCH: Blackberry teases its new KEY 2 device

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE