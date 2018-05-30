CAPE TOWN - Sony has announced that its Days of Play sale which will offer savings on PlayStation hardware, games, and services will be available in South African stores this year.
The sale will take place from 8-18 June 2018, and will include discounts on a new limited-edition Days of Play PS4 console.
This 500GB console will be available while stocks last for R4,999 during the sale period. The 500GB PS4 has been specially designed for Days of Play 2018 and includes two DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controllers, all featuring the iconic PlayStation shapes in a gold design.
However, after 18 June, it will retail for R5,299.
Here are more Days of Play sale prices:
1. Hardware deals
500GB Days of Play Limited Edition PS4 – R4,999
PS VR starter pack and software bundle – R3,999
DualShock 4 and Limited Edition DualShock 4 – from R799
Gold and Platinum Wireless Headset – from R1,199
2. Game deals
God Of War – R799
GT Sport – R499
Shadow of the Colossus – R399
Uncharted Lost Legacy – R399
Horizon Complete Edition – R499
Uncharted 4 – R399
Horizon Zero Dawn – R499
Recently, in it's latest earnings report, Sony revealed that 19 million units of its PS4 were sold in the last fiscal year, which is a decrease over 2016’s 20 million units sold.
However, its lifetime sales of the PlayStation 4 console have surpassed 76 million units since its initial launch in 2013.
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE