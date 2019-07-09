Spotify has just launched Spotify Lite, a small, fast, and simplified version of our unparalleled music experience. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – Spotify has just launched Spotify Lite, a small, fast, and simplified version of our unparalleled music experience that works much like the main Spotify app. Users will still be able to search and play your favourite songs and artists, save them, share with others, discover new music, and enjoy playlists made just for you, but with a few extra features making it ideal for older devices and operating systems.

"Spotify Lite was built from the ground up based on user feedback from around the world, allowing millions more to enjoy the world’s best music experience — especially in areas with limited bandwidth and phone storage. Lite can be downloaded separately, both for Free and Spotify Premium users, and used either alongside or independently from the main Spotify app on all Android phones running version 4.3 or higher, said Kalle Persson, Senior Product Manager at Spotify.

With Spotify Lite, users can easily control their data and storage. It’s only 10 MB, so it’s quick to install and load while offering the same great listening experience that lets you discover, play, and enjoy millions of songs. Spotify Lite also comes with the ability to set a data limit and get a notification when you reach it.

If users are running low on storage, Spotify Lite also allows people to control their cache, and clear it with a single tap.

The new Lite version of the app is available on Google Play in 36 markets including Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, United Arab Emirates, South Africa and India with more markets and features to follow as the company continue to improve the Spotify Lite experience.

According to Spotify, music is meant to be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of your network connectivity, data plan, and whether or not you have the latest phone.

There are no changes in the subscription fees with no charges on the Free account and while the Premium account costs R59.99.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE