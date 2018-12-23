File Image: IOL.

CAPE TOWN – Christmas is seen as a time for indulgence and gift-giving. Whether he's your dad, husband or brother, shopping for the men in our lives can be a bit tough. If he is a techie, the task is even more challenging as there are so many devices to get.

Here is a list of tech gifts to help you out this holiday season:

1. Avantree SP950 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker

This speaker is IPX6 Waterproof, supports Micro SD Card Mode and the lucky man in your life can enjoy up to 10 hours of music time.

The speaker was designed so that users can listen to music or audiobooks in the bath, shower, poolside or at the beach.

Price: R468

2. Sony PlayStation Classic Console

Preloaded with 20 of the best PlayStation® games, including Final Fantasy® VII, Jumping Flash!, Ride Racer Type 4, Tekken™ 3 and Wild Arms, PlayStation Classic is a miniature recreation of the original PlayStation console and includes an HDMI cable to connect directly to a TV.

When purchasing the device, users will get the PlayStation®Classic console preloaded with 20 games, Two controllers, an HDMI cable, a USB cable and printed materials.

Price: R1 799

3. Muvit Jump Foot Pod

This device is a Bluetooth Smart Activity Tracker for Sports and Fitness.

Analyzes everyday movement such as:

Height, count and intensity of jumps

Airborne time

Steps count

Distance

Price: R344

4. Helicute Petrel Quadcopter Drone with Camera and Wi-Fi

The Helicute H820HW is a brand new quadcopter featuring WiFi FPV, phone app control, flip mode, headless mode and up to 9 minutes of flight time in a neat package.

Specifications:

Max Flight Time: 8-9 minutes

Camera: 720p 1MP (120° view angle)

Motor Model: MD0820

Indoor Hovering: Yes

Compatibility: Android / iOS

Transmitting Distance: 100m

Battery (Drone): 750mAh

Price: R1 183

5. XIAOMI Mijia Wiha 24 in 1 Multi-purpose Precision Screwdriver Set

The newest XIAOMI Wiha screwdrivers kits come to us, with a new design, 24pcs screw bits, and one screwdriver, in an aluminium alloy package box with magnetism. Easy to operate, durable and portable.

Ideal for daily household maintenance, as a watch, camera, radio, laptop, mobile phone and household electric appliances etc.

Price: R399

All these items are available at the loot.co.za

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE