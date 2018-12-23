(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

CAPE TOWN – Buying your child a Christmas present in today's ever-changing world for your child can be vastly different when compared to when you went Christmas shopping with your parents. When tech and toys meet, a winning combination of fun, imagination and learning combines to make it the best gift for your child.

Here is a list of 5 tech gifts you can get your child:

1. Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit for Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Labo Variety Kit allows your child to create many different Toy-Con, including two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, a Toy-Con House, a Toy-Con Motorbike and a Toy-Con Piano.

Includes everything you need to assemble your Toy-Con creations, including the building materials and relevant Nintendo Switch software.

Price: R1,052

However, in order to use this kit with the software, you will need a Nintendo switch console. The price of the console is R 6, 499.

2. Polaroid PMOJI3 Kids GPS Smartwatch

Achieve all day real-time location tracking, check your child’s position anywhere and anytime.

Main Features:

Accurate Location

Uses GPS, AGPS and LBS triple positioning location for an accurate position.

Safe Incoming Calls / Voice Calls

After setting SOS/Family number, Contacts, Telephone numbers in the APP, kids can only receive calls from the setting numbers.

Kids can press SOS or familiarity number button to call you.

Price: R494

3. Oregon Scientific SmartGlobe Discovery

The Smart Globe Discovery allows your child to explore the world by interacting with 19 different learning activities. Learn about fascinating topics ranging from continents, countries, capitals, population and currency.

Price: R1, 299

4. Hatchimals Suprise

Hatchimals come in eggs that needs your child to nurture with love in order to help it hatch. When they do come into the brave new world, the owner must help them progress from baby to toddler to kid.

Price: R699

5. Kidz Delight Tech-Too Play & Learn Talking Calculator

The Tech-Too Calculator is a great two-in-one talking calculator for little ones. It's a real calculator with LCD and educational content.

Main features:

Working calculator

8-Digits

4 game modes

Discovery Mode

Simple Quiz Mode

Advanced Quiz Mode



Price: R260

All these items are available on loot.co.za.

