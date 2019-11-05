WATCH: The Fitbit Versa 2 is now available in SA









The Fitbit Versa 2 is now available in South Africa at R3999 for the standard edition and the special edition costs R4999. Photo: Supplied DURBAN - The Fitbit Versa 2 is now available in South Africa at R3999 for the standard edition and the special edition costs R4999. The Fitbit Versa 2 is the next generation of its best-selling smartwatch. Fitbit Versa Versa 2 offers a new precision-crafted swim-proof design, includes innovative sleep features like Sleep Score and smart wake, and is packed with even more advanced health, fitness and smart features to elevate every moment. The smartwatch also debuts an on-device microphone, which enables voice to text, along with a Spotify app that allows users to control their music and podcasts and Fitbit Pay. Versa 2 is also 24/7 health and wellness companion – now with 5+ days battery life.

Sleep Score receive a user's nightly score within the Fitbit app for better insight into a user's sleep quality. The score is based on heart rate (sleeping and resting), restlessness, time awake and Sleep Stages. Other sleep features include Smart Wake, Sleep Mode and Estimated Oxygen Variation Graph

On Versa 2, the advanced health and fitness features include automatic activity tracking, PurePulse 24/7 heart rate tracking, 15+ goal-based exercise modes, connected GPS and water resistant up to 50 meters.

Another feature, Fitbit Pay, allows users to make easy and secure wallet -free payments at retailers with contactless payment functionalities.

Fitbit is also bringing the Spotify app experience to Versa 2, allowing Spotify Premium subscribers to control music and podcasts so users can find all-day motivation directly from their wrist. Additionally, Versa 2 has the ability to store and play 300+ songs from the user's personal music library and add Deezer playlists.

The device also offers all the essential smart features like smartphone notifications so users can view app, call, calendar and text notifications right from your wrist. If a user has an Android phone, they can also use the new on-device microphone to reply to texts and notifications from the wrist.

Plus, a larger AMOLED display delivers a superior experience with boosted viewability and crisper colour, and enables an optional always-on display mode, which boasts a 2+ days battery life.

The watch is durable and water resistant up to 50 meters, yet lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day and night with rounded edges and a curved case.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE