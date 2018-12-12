Forbes has released their list of the Highest Paid YouTube Stars for 2018 and Ryan ToysReview has taken the number one spot. Photo: File



DURBAN – Forbes has released their list of the Highest Paid YouTube Stars for 2018 and Ryan ToysReview has taken the number one spot.

YouTube stars now have gone from just doing videos of the YouTube site to brand partnerships, a clothing line and having millions of fans.





Here is a look at the top five Highest Paid YouTube Stars for 2018:





1. Ryan ToysReview

2018 earnings: $22 million





This YouTube channel shows a 7 year old oy reviewing toys from Lego to trains and cars. He has 17 million followers and a line of his collectables are now selling at Walmart.









2. Jake Paul

2018 earnings: $21.5 million





Jake Paul collected his career-best income thanks to his thriving merchandise business plus his YouTube channel vidoes of rap songs and pranks has drawn in over 3.5 billion views.









3. Dude Perfect

2018 earnings: $20 million





This YouTube channel features a five-man sports crew doing a variety of tricks that range from hurling ping pong balls to trigger domino falls of Oreo. Their videos have had more than 175 million views.









4. DanTDM

2018 earnings: $18.5 million





DanTDM or Daniel Middleton is a British gamer that held the top spot on the 2017 list. He specialises in Minecraft and has been playing on camera for six years while garnering a following of 20.7 million.









5. Jeffree Star

2018 earnings: $18 million





Star is a make-up artist that has been famous since the Myspace era. He is the co-founder of Jeffree Star Cosmetcs which sells an estimated $100 million annually.









