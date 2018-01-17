CAPE TOWN - iStore has revealed the iMac Pro pricing in South Africa, which will be selling for R84,999.

READ ALSO: iPhone reveal battery replacement prices for SA

Apple unveiled the iMac Pro at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2017. The company said that this device "is the most powerful Mac ever built".

Apple also promised improved graphics performance powered by AMD’s Radeon Vega graphics architecture. The iMac Pro boasts a 5K Retina display and Intel Xeon processors with up to 18 cores. It also features up to 128GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD storage.

READ ALSO: Apple says all Macs, iPhones and iPads exposed to Chip Security flaw

The model sold in South Africa has the following specifications:

Specifications iMac Pro Display 27-inch 5K Retina (5,120 x 2,880) CPU 3.2GHz Intel Xeon W (8-core) Graphics 8GB Radeon Pro Vega 56 RAM 32GB Storage 1TB SSD Price R84,999

iStore added that the Space Gray Magic Trackpad 2 is only available with custom models, and can’t be purchased separately.

TOP STORY: You could own Markus Jooste's Val de Vie plot for R15 million

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE