Image: Visitors arrive to attend the Mobile World Congress wireless show, in Barcelona, Spain. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

CAPE TOWN - The 2018 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain consisted of four days, thousands of stalls, 2300 companies exhibiting the best of the Telecoms industry at the world’s largest mobile phone show.

Here is a list of the top smartphones showcased at the event:

1. Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

Samsung's new flagship the S9 featured what the company called a "redesigned'" camera with a new Dual Aperture lens, Super Slow-mo video capabilities which allow you to create a personalised Augmented Reality (AR) Emoji.

The devices are made in four colours: Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue and a new hue, Lilac Purple.

Key Specifications:

Display: 5.80-inch

Processor: 1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera : 8-megapixel

Resolution: 1440x2960 pixels

RAM: 4GB

OS: Android 8.0

Storage: 64GB

Rear Camera: 12-megapixel

Battery Capacity: 3000mAh

2. Nokia 8110

Once again, HMD and renewed and restored another Nokia classic.

This new model Nokia 8810 is slimmer, has a bigger screen that’s full-color, and is available both in black, the color of the original, matte-yellow.

Key specifications:

Battery: 25 days’ battery life on standby.

Apps: a small number of apps including Facebook, Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Search and Twitter.

Connectivity: 4G connectivity and the ability to share 4G in a hotspot.

Availability: May 2018.

3. Cat S61

The Cat S61 is unique designed smartphone described as a toolbox that can be used in a variety of professions.

Interesting features on the device:

1. A thermal camera

The S61 has an improved thermal camera - again by FLIR - that can read temps from -20°C to 400°C and show a higher resolution image than its predecessor (from SD to HD).

The camera app can even livestream the image, if you need to consult with a colleague.

For example, It can be used by handymen working on the insulation on your house or for checking for hidden leaks.

2. Laser-assisted measurement tool

You can take a photo and you can accurately measure distances up to 10m and calculate area.

3. Monitoring air quality

The Cat S61 can constantly monitor the air in a room and the phone will alert you if the it becomes dangerous with too many pollutants.

Key Specifications:

Display: 5'2 Inch

Camera: 16MP/4K regular camera on the back and an 8MP selfie cam

OS: Android Oreo at launch





Storage: 64GB of built-in storage plus a microSD slot





It will be available globally in Q2 at a price of €900 ( R13 235)

4. LG V30S ThinQ

The V30S features artificial intelligence (AI) features that “actively analyses the world around itself to understand sight and sound just like a human, according to LG.

This helps users take better pictures, with the AI algorithm enhancing images by scanning the environment through its dual-camera set-up.

LG has yet to announce a release date for the V30S, but it is expected to arrive in Korea before making its way to international markets.

Key specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 2GB via a microSD card

OS: Android 8.0





Battery: 3300mAh





5. Sony XZ2

Sony has released a handful of new smartphones at MWC, with the standout model being the Xperia XZ2.

Sony says that the handset will have support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) so blacks should appear deeper and colours more vivid.

Key specifications:

Display: 5.7 HRD display

Resolution: 2,160 x 1,080

Processor: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset

Storage: 64GB onboard with support for a microSD card up to 400GB.

Battery: 3 180mAh Battery.

Camera: 19 megapixel camera that can record slow-motion footage at 960fps.

Pre-orders open on 22 March, the website says, although pricing has yet to be announced.

6. ZTE Blade V9







Chinese tech firm ZTE announced its new Blade mobile that’s targeted at the mid-range of the market.

The device has a price tag of €269 (R3, 959) features a dual-camera system with 16 and 5 MP lenses.

The dual-camera set-up also allows users to access augmented reality (AR) apps, which layer computer graphics over real-world images in real-time.

Key Specifications:

Battery: 3200mAh

Camera: (Front)13MP, Camera (Rear) 16MP + 5MP

Display: 5.7-inch Full HD

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

Storage: 32GB (expandable up to 256GB via microSD)

RAM: 3GB

