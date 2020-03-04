WATCH: The WhatsApp dark feature is finally here

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

DURBAN - Facebook has now updated WhatsApp with the most requested feature from users everywhere — dark mode. Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look on a familiar experience. It’s designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments and Facebook hopes that the new feature will help prevent those awkward moments when a phone lights up the room. When designing dark mode we focused on two areas: Readability: When choosing colors, Facebook wanted to minimise eye fatigue and use colors that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android respectively.

Information Hierarchy: Facebook wanted to help users easily focus their attention on each screen and they did this by using color and other design elements to make sure the most important information stands out.

Users on Android 10 and iOS 13 can use dark mode by enabling it in system settings. Users on Android 9 and below can go into WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme and select Dark.

WhatsApp recently announced that popular messaging platform supports more than 2 billion users around the world.

Private messages sent using WhatsApp are secured with end-to-end encryption by default. The strong encryption acts like an unbreakable digital lock that keeps the information that users send over WhatsApp secure, helping protect them from hackers and criminals.

WhatsApp started with the goal of creating a service that is simple, reliable and private for people to use.

Facebook has now updated WhatsApp with the most requested feature from users everywhere — dark mode. Photo: Facebook Newsroom

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE