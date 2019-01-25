CAPE TOWN – A technology company named UNICK, based in China has launched a set of Nano Pods, that are true-wireless stereo earbuds set to take on Apple's AirPods.

Unick launched the project on Indiegogo last year and received over $16,698 (R231,730) in crowdfunding.

Indiegogo is a platform to fund ingenious, work-in-progress products and ideas.

According to UNICK, the Nano Pods Bluetooth 5.0 is the world's first TWS under $20, with advanced features such as quality sound, rock-solid connection, total comfort and an affordable price for everyone.

The earbuds are made of the latest Graphene audio technology for dynamic sound. Drivers made out of Graphene are incredibly thin and light and require less power input to accurately create sound.

Bluetooth 5.0 en ensures enhanced connectivity within a 10m range and maintains a super stable wireless connection.

The company promises that the earbuds have 25 hours of total play time and have touch control, smart assistant and is sweatproof.

UNICK stated that they plan to start shipping in May 2019 and that the Nano pods can be shipped to any country in the world.

UNICK said: "Nano Pods shipping fee depends on the delivery country, for one Nano Pods, the shipping fee to US&Europe is $9, Other Countries is $14."

"Nano Pods are compatible with any IOS, Android or Microsoft device that support Bluetooth connection," said UNICK.

