Spark AR Studio is a new tool that is allowing people to create and share their own Instagram filters. Photo: Spark AR Studio.

DURBAN - Spark AR Studio is a new tool that is allowing people to create and share their own Instagram filters.

Facebook announced at the Facebook F8 Conference that they were going to give Instagram users the ability to create AR effects and now the feature is available to the public.







According to Spar AR Studio, anyone can be creator whether they are professionals or have a limited tech background and that Spark AR Studio gives people the tools that they need to start creating.





The created filters can be shared can easily shared to Instagram and each created filter will tagged with the original creator's name.





There is also an effect gallery that can be found within the Instagram. The effect gallery can be found by selecting browse effects in the Instagram Camera or Instagram Stories.





Below are some of the tools that can be used to create the AR filters: