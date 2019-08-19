DURBAN - Spark AR Studio is a new tool that is allowing people to create and share their own Instagram filters.
Facebook announced at the Facebook F8 Conference that they were going to give Instagram users the ability to create AR effects and now the feature is available to the public.
According to Spar AR Studio, anyone can be creator whether they are professionals or have a limited tech background and that Spark AR Studio gives people the tools that they need to start creating.
The created filters can be shared can easily shared to Instagram and each created filter will tagged with the original creator's name.
There is also an effect gallery that can be found within the Instagram. The effect gallery can be found by selecting browse effects in the Instagram Camera or Instagram Stories.
Below are some of the tools that can be used to create the AR filters:
Spark AR Studio's Patch Editor allows users to add interactivity, logic and animation to your effects with the need of knowing how to code.
Users can also take advantage of the ready made sound files provided by Facebook's free library.
Another tool is background segmentation that will separate people from their background as well transport people to different places.
In order to use Spark AR Studio, people can download Spark AR Studio from Windows or Mac with any attached costs.
Multimedia messaging app Snapchat also created their own AR studio called Lens Studio that also allowed users to create their own filters.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE