JOHANNESBURG – Uber is today launching a 24/7 phone support for users across South Africa. Passengers and drivers will have a dedicated phone support line, staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To call, Uber users need to simply tap ‘Help’ in the main menu of the Uber app and select the ‘Call’ option to be connected to Uber’s 24/7 support team.

Riders can also contact the Uber support team through the 24/7 in-app messaging feature or visit help.uber.com for frequently asked questions. Drivers can also visit any of the dedicated support centres across South Africa where specialised staff are available to address any questions on how the Uber app works, such as local onboarding questions or to offer support with their document submissions.

In an emergency, riders should still call 10111 or use the Uber in-app emergency button which connects to Uber’s third-party security providers.

Alon Lits, general manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa explains, “Our new 24/7 phone support is the latest in a series of improvements we’re making for both riders and drivers. This follows the new app we’ve introduced for drivers, in-app emergency button as well as Injury Protection cover in the event of an accident On-Trip. We always want to offer the best possible service so we’re going to keep listening to our riders and drivers and make further changes based on their feedback.”

The new 24/7 phone line for riders and drivers follows a number of significant changes that Uber has announced to better support users of the app including:



Partner Injury Protection – In the unfortunate event of an accident On-Trip, drivers and delivery-partners will be covered on the road

Rider Injury Protection – Riders are covered in the unfortunate event of death or disability On-Trip. We extended the cover to now include a contribution towards loss or damage to your personal possessions

Driving Hour Limits – a feature to prevent drowsy driving. This feature prompts drivers to go offline for six straight hours from the app after a total of 12 hours of driving time

New Driver App – We stripped away all the complexity to create an entirely new experience designed to support drivers on every moment of their journey in ways that meet their needs.

Safety Toolkit – New innovative features which include Trusted Contacts (riders), Speed Alerts (driver), In-App Emergency Button (riders + drivers)

How to access customer support line:



Open the Uber app Select the menu button (top left of your screen) Select ‘Help’ Select ‘Call Support’ – this will be its own menu option Outbound call is launched

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE