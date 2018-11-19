n an effort to reach Generation Z companies and businesses are creating immersive experiences to cater to this online-savvy generation.

In an effort to reach Generation Z, the moniker given to those born after 1997, companies and businesses are creating immersive experiences to cater to this online-savvy generation.

Millennials are moving up in the workforce.





Millennials only made up 28 percent of the workforce five years ago, but now account for more than 50 percent.





This is according to Nomha Kumalo, head of organised labour and public sector at Momentum Corporate, who was speaking at the Momentum Corporate Partnership Connect Roadshow in Cape Town, which focused on current and future workforce trends in South Africa.





Kumalo said there was a significant shift in the percentage of millennials in the workforce.





"Five years ago there were only 28 percent and now half of the workforce (51 percent) are millennials. The tech generation is here, they don't even make a call on the cellphone, we don't think about those things, but those are the social factors. I did not own a cellphone until I started working, it did not exist in my life. There was a thing called a library and I had to sit up sometime, I would walk from my room, eat supper and go spend hours in the library. Children today, before Grade 1 have iPads. How many of you have bought your child under 5 years an iPad?That's what they relate to, you give them the latest phone and they know how to operate it," she said.





Kumalo said by 2020 South Africa would have 24 percent of the workforce coming from Generation Z.