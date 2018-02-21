CAPE TOWN - Facebook Messenger announced that it will allow users to add more friends and family members to their audio and video chats, while they’re still in progress.

This means that you no longer need to end one call to speak to another person, you can just add them to one video chat or audio call.



How it works:

1.To add someone while you’re on a video or audio chat, tap on the screen and select the new “add person” icon,

2.then tap on the people you want to add.

3. After you’ve hung up, you can message everyone in the conversation in an automatically created group chat in your Facebook inbox.

The feature is available for Android and iOS.

Group video chat on Messenger allows you to see up to six people at a time, but up to 50 people can join a call.

Once more than six people are on a call, the main person talking is shown on-screen to everyone.

WATCH:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



