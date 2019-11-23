CAPE TOWN – Infobip, a global cloud communication company for businesses, and a leader in omnichannel customer engagement has enabled WhatsApp Business API for ChatFin, a leading fintech company who recently introduced their latest platform, ChatBack.
The platform simplifies consumers everyday tasks by providing rich content customer dialogue over WhatsApp delivering the underlying capability for the launch of ChatFin’s easy and hassle-free service for South African’s to renew their vehicle licences.
Infobip’s enablement of WhatsApp Business API allows consumers to communicate with businesses over WhatsApp using the ChatBack application.
Acclaimed as a first for South Africa, the vehicle license renewal service runs on the ChatBack application which integrates into WhatsApp Business API via an integration point provided by Infobip.
All car owners in South Africa can today, at any time, renew their vehicle licence over WhatsApp. The convenient renewal process takes less than two minutes saving vehicle owners ample time, without having to wait in long queues.