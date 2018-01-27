CAPE TOWN - If you're trying to conceive or if you're not ready to have a baby yet there are apps that can help you track your cycle.

There many different types of contraception apps or period apps to help keep track of when you will be ovulating. Recently, one such as app called Natural Cycles became a certified a form of birth control in the EU.

However, it has been hit with complaints after being blamed for causing 37 unwanted pregnancies, reported Swedish publication SVT.

Here is a list of apps you could use:

1. Natural Cycles

Natural Cycles promises its users that it is clinically tested to be 99.5% effective. So much so, that the app became a certified form ofbirth control in Europe.

The app analyzes your temperature and period days and aims to tell you when you’re most fertile so you can avoid having sex on those days. You’ll need a basal thermometer for measuring your temperature every morning.

Cost: Free

2. Clue

The app clue, uses an algorithm that calculates and predicts your own unique cycle. This is done by you inserting your data in the system such as the date of your last period, How many days do you normally have your period, the types of food you're craving etc

Clue promises a more tailored approach to conception: "The more you use it, the smarter it gets", says the company.

Available on Android and iOS.

Cost: Free

3. Glow

This app is all about helping you conceive faster, Glow pinpoints a woman's fertility cycle by using personalised data.

Max Levhin, the co-founder of PayPal, is also the co-founder of Glow. Additionally, This app can also involve your partner as a man's data can be linked, to produce a full picture of your fertility as a couple.

Cost: Free but there is an option of contributing to a mutual assistance program.

This program is used towards fertility treatments if Glow doesn't help you conceive in 10 months.





4. Fertility Friend





Fertility Friend uses records and observations made by hopeful moms-to-be in order to predict the best days for baby-making or taking a pregnancy test.

Cost: The basic app is free.

However, a $45 (R539.05) -a-year premium membership gives you VIP access to message boards and advanced features such as intercourse timing analyser and detailed analysis of your fertility signals etc.

5. Kindara

Kindara, similar to Natural Cycles uses a wireless basal body temperature thermometer to track your cycle. Using advanced analytics, Kindara claims to help users identify health conditions that could be preventing pregnancy. The app also tracks cervical changes, PMS symptoms, spotting, moods, and doctors’ appointments.

Kindara works alongside an oral thermometer called Wink, which retails for $129 (R1544.12) and syncs automatically to the app.

Cost: Free

6. Period Tracker





Period Tracker uses simple data entry and charting tp predict when you will be fertile.

Cost: $1.99 (R23.84) to download from iTunes.

7. Ovia





Ovia incorporates multiple fertility and key health indicators, like eating and sleeping habits, to predict ovulation and claims it can get users pregnant up to 3 times faster than the national average.

Co-founder and CTO Alex Baron, developed the app's algorithms to help him and his wife conceive.

Cost: Free

However, users can purchase an upgrade, which includes personalized articles and extras, custom themes, and the ability to export data to Excel.

8. Daysy

Daysy is a fertility monitor synced to an app, which learns from and tracks your menstrual cycle.

The app uses daily oral temperature readings and data entry to give you the details you need. Daysy claims to show if you are fertile or not with an accuracy of 99.3 %.

Cost: $375 (R4490.02)

