CAPE TOWN - Google has announced that submissions to enter the Google Science Fair is now open until the 12th December 2018.

The competition, which first took place in 2011, has been a place for global learners to share and develop their science initiatives.

Children need to be between the ages of 13 and 18 years old.

Anyone can enter, even students in Africa as the last grand prize winner, Kiara Nirghin, was born in South Africa.

On its Science Fair website, Google provides tools for those students and teachers interested in the competition.

"We’ve created a resource library with support for every part of your project. If you’re ever stuck, check back in, you’ll find help and inspiration from start to submission", said the company on its website.

The grand prize is a US$50 000 scholarship from Google, while other prizes include a trip to Virgin Galactic, Lego’s and Google’s headquarters, along with many products and devices from partnering brands.

How to enter:

1. You can sign up starting September 13th 2018 by visiting googlesciencefair.com

2. Click on the Start your project button.

3. If you’re not sure where to start, you can get help by taking a look at the Student resources and checking out some out some of the previous winners.

