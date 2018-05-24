CAPE TOWN - Samsung has launched its new device called that Galaxy A6+ in South Africa.
The Galaxy A6+ will be available in the following colours: Gold, Black, and Lavender.
Samsung’s Galaxy A6+ will featre a camera with a 24MP front-facing sensor and a dual camera setup on the rear of the smartphone.
The device supports the AI-powered Bixby Vision camera feature, which recognises objects, landmarks, and more.
Samsung’s Bixby digital assistant is also included in the device, along with AI-powered features such as Bixby Home and Reminder.
South African customers who purchase the Galaxy A6+ will also receive a complimentary 64GB memory card.
The device will be available in local stores from 1 June 2018 and is priced at R6 499.
“The Galaxy A6+ draws on Samsung’s smartphone heritage to combine everyday convenience with an impressive camera that lets you capture, personalise and share moments, in a way that lets you uniquely express yourself", said Craige Fleischer, Vice President of Integrated Mobility, Samsung South Africa.
Here are the specifications of the device:
|Samsung Galaxy A6+
|Display
|6.0” FHD+ (1080×2220) Super AMOLED
|Camera
|Rear 16MP AF (F1.7) + 5MP FF (F1.9)
|Front 24MP FF (F1.9)
|Dimension
|160.2 x 75.7 x 7.9 mm
|AP
|Octa Core 1.8GHz
|Memory[4]
|3GB
|32GB
|Up to 256GB Micro SD
|Battery
|3,500mAh
|OS
|Android 8.0
|Network
|LTE Cat.6, 2CA
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), HT40, Bluetooth® v 4.2 (LE up to 1Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-B, NFC(optional*), Location (GPS, Glonass, BeiDou**)
|* May vary by country
|**BeiDou coverage may be limited.
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
|Audio
|MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA
|Video
|MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE