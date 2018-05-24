CAPE TOWN - Samsung has launched its new device called that Galaxy A6+ in South Africa.

The Galaxy A6+ will be available in the following colours: Gold, Black, and Lavender.

Samsung’s Galaxy A6+ will featre a camera with a 24MP front-facing sensor and a dual camera setup on the rear of the smartphone.

The device supports the AI-powered Bixby Vision camera feature, which recognises objects, landmarks, and more.





Samsung’s Bixby digital assistant is also included in the device, along with AI-powered features such as Bixby Home and Reminder.

South African customers who purchase the Galaxy A6+ will also receive a complimentary 64GB memory card.

The device will be available in local stores from 1 June 2018 and is priced at R6 499.

“The Galaxy A6+ draws on Samsung’s smartphone heritage to combine everyday convenience with an impressive camera that lets you capture, personalise and share moments, in a way that lets you uniquely express yourself", said Craige Fleischer, Vice President of Integrated Mobility, Samsung South Africa.

Here are the specifications of the device:

Samsung Galaxy A6+ Display 6.0” FHD+ (1080×2220) Super AMOLED Camera Rear 16MP AF (F1.7) + 5MP FF (F1.9) Front 24MP FF (F1.9) Dimension 160.2 x 75.7 x 7.9 mm AP Octa Core 1.8GHz Memory[4] 3GB 32GB Up to 256GB Micro SD Battery 3,500mAh OS Android 8.0 Network LTE Cat.6, 2CA Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), HT40, Bluetooth® v 4.2 (LE up to 1Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-B, NFC(optional*), Location (GPS, Glonass, BeiDou**) * May vary by country **BeiDou coverage may be limited. Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Audio MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE