CAPE TOWN – WhatsApp Business is reportedly now available for iOS users according to WABetaInfo. The report states that WhatsApp Business for iOS is ready to be downloaded from beta users for free.

According to WABeta, The iOS beta can be downloaded on a TestFlight portal for devices running iOS 8 and above.

To use WhatsApp Business, users will need to accept the Terms of Services.

If you tap Agree & Continue, WhatsApp will ask if you want to migrate your chat history from WhatsApp Messenger to WhatsApp Business.

You can choose to migrate your chat history, all chats from WhatsApp Messenger will be transferred to WhatsApp Business, and you will be logged out from WhatsApp Messenger, otherwise, users will be able to configure WhatsApp Business using a different number.

WhatsApp Business beta for iOS is available for all countries and more interesting features will be available in future.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE