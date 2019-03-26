WhatsApp Business which was launched last year January has been exclusively available to Android users but now it will be available to iOS users too. Photo: File



DURBAN - WhatsApp Business which was launched last year January has been exclusively available to Android users but now it will be available to iOS users too according to Hypertext.

Users of iOS in a small number of countries have noticed the availability of WhatsApp Business. WABetaInfo first noticed that WhatsApp Business was available on iOS in Mexico. Then there was reports that WhatsApp Business was available in Brazil and France too.





WhatsApp Business is currently not available in South African app stores but its rollout is expected to take place very soon.





WhatsApp has not yet confirmed the launch of WhatsApp Business for iOS.





WhatsApp Business has features that is aimed at companies and organisations that want to engage with more consumers. Other features include being able to set up specific info like opening times and physical addresses as well as greeting and away messages.





How to lock your WhatsApp





WhatsApp now has a feature that allows users to lock their chats behind its own security checks according to My Broadband.

Although WhatsApp does provide support for end to end encryption this cannot stop a person from accessing your WhatsApp messages if they have physical access to your smartphone.

The feature is available on iOS when the locking feature on iOS is activated. Users need to go to their Settings then tapping on Account and then tap on Privacy on WhatsApp.

Android does not have a locking feature available for WhatsApp, unlike iOS, this means that Android users will have to rely on third-party apps.

