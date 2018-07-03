CAPE TOWN - WhatsApp has launched a new group setting feature that only allows admins to send messages in groups.

Most groups are used to receive important announcements and information, including parents and teachers at schools, community centers, and non-profit organisations.

According to WhatsApp, they've introduced this new setting so admins can have better tools for these cases and to help avoid unnecessary conversations taking place in groups.





How it works:

1. To enable this setting, open “Group Info,”

2. Tap Group Settings > Send Messages and

3. Select “Only Admins.

This setting will be available to all users around the world on the latest supported versions of the app. It’s a simple change, but the company hopes that it will make group chats more functional and appealing.

Other recent changes also introduced to groups were group descriptions as well as anti-spam tools and a catch-up feature that shows users’ replies and mentions.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE