DURBAN – Social networking app WhatsApp is developing a new group invitation feature according to WABetaInfo. This feature will allow users to block people from adding them to groups. The invitation feature was initially available to WhatsApp Enterprises and now they are working on bringing the feature to WhatsApp users.

At the moment people can be added to WhatsApp groups without their permission but with this new feature, users will be able to change their privacy settings.

In the privacy settings there are three different options:

Everyone: the users can be added to a group without permission. My contacts: this means that user can be added to a group by people from his contacts. The user will receive an invitation to join a group if the person is not his contact list. Nobody: the user will always receive an invitation when someone wants to add them to a group. This user cannot be automatically added to a group.

The invitation will have two options, Accept and Decline, and the invite will expire after 72 hours and the user will not be able to join the group.

WhatsApp Business

Earlier this year WhatsApp announced that it would be adding new features to its WhatsApp Business desktop and web platforms.

The announcement of the new features was made on a blog post.

Some of the new features included Quick Replies which are frequent messages to answer common questions and labels which will allow the user to organise their contacts or chat with labels.

