DURBAN - WhatsApp has been working on new features for WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp on your PC, including Albums and Grouped Stickers according to WABetaInfo. WhatsApp Web was officially announced in January 2015 by Jan Koum one of the co-founders of WhatsApp on his Facebook Page. Initially WhatsApp Web was only available to Android, BlackBerry, and Windows Phone users and then later on they added support for iOS.

Albums

The albums feature for WhatsApp Web will group photos and videos in a single bubble in order to save space in the chat screen. This new feature has been available on Android and iOS since last year and now WhatsApp is working to bring it to WhatsApp Web.

Albums are useful because they can be forwarded or deleted completely so that users don't have to select each picture manually.

Grouped Stickers

The other feature that WhatsApp is on working for WhatsApp Web is Grouped Stickers which is an extension of Albums. With this features users will be allowed to easily group two stickers in a row on WhatsApp Web.

It is important to note that WhatsApp is working on these features for WhatsApp Web and therefore users will not be able to see these features on WhatsApp Web.

Facebook is the parent company of WhatsApp after the social networking site purchased the messaging platform in 2014.

