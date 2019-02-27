Messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature to better their chat search function according to WABetaInfo Picture: Dado Ruvic/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)



DURBAN - Messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature to better their chat search function according to WABetaInfo.

The new Advanced Search feature will better the standard search tool within the app that will allow WhatsApp users to search through multiple types of messages.





Through this feature users will be able to refine their search by photos, GIFS, videos, documents, links and audio. The interface will also show how many media files that are stored in WhatsApp's storage.





WhatsApp search history will be stored in the app and can be deleted at the press of a button.





The new feature will be made available to any iOS Testflight beta programme members in future iOS updates.





According to the report, this feature will also be available for the Android version of WhatsApp later this year.





