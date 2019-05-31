WhatsApp has updated the beta version of its iOS messaging app, adding a number of improvements focused around media sharing according to My Broadband. Reuters African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - WhatsApp has updated the beta version of its iOS messaging app, adding a number of improvements focused around media sharing according to My Broadband. After the implementation of this update, WhatsApp users will no longer be able to copy, save, or export the profile pictures of their contacts.

WhatsApp has also made changes to its audio and video messages for iOS, changing the export codec for voice messages for M4A and adding improvements to streaming videos which have not yet been downloaded by recipients.

The beat update shows that WhatsApp is also working on adding a new type of message which includes interactive buttons.

The iOS changes for WhatsApp were submitted in a new update for the iOS version of the application and will reportedly be available in the next update on the App Store.

WhatsApp's new feature will block screenshots being taken

Popular social media platform WhatsApp has submitted a new update for the beta version of its Android platform according to WABetaInfo.

In this update, the new improvements are to the Authentication feature, however this feature is not available as yet.

When the Authentication feature is activated, the user's fingerprint is required to open the app but screenshots of the conversation are blocked. This means that if that feature is enabled the user will be not be able to screenshot their chat.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE