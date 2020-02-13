WhatsApp now supports two billion users









Facebook the parent company of WhatsApp has announced that popular messaging platform supports more than 2 billion users around the world. Photo: File DURBAN – Facebook the parent company of WhatsApp has announced that popular messaging platform supports more than 2 billion users around the world.

Two Billion Users — Connecting the World Privately https://t.co/qIr9jYXnFY — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) February 12, 2020

Through WhatsApp mothers and fathers can reach their loved ones no matter where they are while brothers and sisters can share moments that matter and coworkers can collaborate, and businesses can grow by easily connecting with their customers.

WhatsApp has allowed private conversations that once were only possible face-to-face to take place across great distances through instant chats and video calling.

"There are so many significant and special moments that take place over WhatsApp and we are humbled and honored to reach this milestone. We know that the more we connect, the more we have to protect. As we conduct more of our lives online, protecting our conversations is more important than ever," said Facebook.

Private messages sent using WhatsApp are secured with end-to-end encryption by default. The strong encryption acts like an unbreakable digital lock that keeps the information that users send over WhatsApp secure, helping protect them from hackers and criminals. Messages are only kept on smartphones and no one in between can read messages or listen to calls, not even us.

For even more protection, Facebook is working with top security experts and employing industry leading technology to stop misuse as well as provide controls and ways to report issues.

WhatsApp started with the goal of creating a service that is simple, reliable and private for people to use. Today the commitment is the same from when WhatsApp started to help connect the world privately and to protect the personal communication of 2 billion users all over the world.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE