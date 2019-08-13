File Photo: IOL.

DURBAN - WhatsApp has announced a new Fingerprint lock feature that was previously called Authentication or Screen Lock feature according to WABeta Info. After enabling the Screen Lock feature for iOS beta users, WhatsApp has released the feature for its Android users.

🔒 WhatsApp is rolling out the Fingerprint lock feature for Android beta users today!https://t.co/GVjPGxqgeT



Added a new option "Show content in notifications".

Check out the article for full details! 🎉

I can say: FINALLY! 😍 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 13, 2019

Here's how the Authentication feature works:

1. Users will need to update their WhatsApp version to the 2.19.221 Android beta version in order to use the Fingerprint lock feature.



2. Users must then open WhatsApp Settings.

3. Go to Account and then Privacy.

4. From there users can find a new option called Fingerprint lock.

5. Then open Fingerprint lock, where the user can verify if it's possible to enable the feature.

If the users choose to enable the Fingerprint lock feature they can still reply to messages from notifications and answer WhatsApp calls, because the authentication is only required when the user wants to open WhatsApp.

The social messaging app now allows users to choose when they have to authenticate their identity in order to use the app.

If users chose the “Immediately” option when they have to authenticate their identity, WhatsApp will ask to authenticate their identity every time they open the app.

Recently WhatsApp announced that they were working on a quick edit media feature that will allow users to save time and storage space.

The quick edit media feature will be available on iOS and Android. The feature adds a button called Edit that when tapped will automatically take the user to the section that allows for the edit to happen.

According to Forbes. WhatsApp is also working on a payments feature that will be tested in India first because the country is a huge market for the app and then it would be launched in several other countries. The feature will be tested in India with around 1 million users.

WhatsApp was officially launched in 2009 and five years after its official launch it was purchased social media company Facebook for $19 billion.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE