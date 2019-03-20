Popular messaging app WhatsApp. Photo: File

CAPE TOWN – WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will give users the ability to do a reverse image search on images sent to them via a chat so that you can try to figure out where the image really came from. This is according to a report by WABetaInfo, which stated that the social media platform has a new beta version of WhatsApp that includes an in-app web browser that will do the reverse image searches and that this feature is all part of WhatsApp and Facebook's plan to stop misinformation and the spread of fake news.

WaBetaInfo notes that WhatsApp doesn’t allow people to screenshot or video record while using the in-app browser.

According to WeBetainfor, how it works is that users can select an image, upload it to Google, and then see where else that photo shows up.

The battle to end the spread of fake news and misinformation started last year when the company put a limit on forwarded messages.

WhatsApp had also taken other steps to address fake news, including offering cash rewards and WhatsApp research awards tp researchers studying the spread of misinformation through the app.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE