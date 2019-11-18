WhatsApp users complain that the latest update is draining their battery









WhatsApp users are claiming that the latest update to popular social networking app WhatsApp is draining the battery of Android smartphones according to a report by The Independent. Photo: File DURBAN - WhatsApp users are claiming that the latest update to popular social networking app WhatsApp is draining the battery of Android smartphones according to a report by The Independent. According to The Independent, owners of OnePlus phones are particularly affected by the issue with people complaining about their issues on social media. Users have also complained about their issues with WhatsApp in Google Play Store comments and forums. Since the release of the recent version for Android there have other problems with the app that have cropped up. One user commented on WhatsApp's Google Play Store page saying that they cannot send or download photos or videos. According to the user the screen tells the user that that the media file does not exist on the device and the battery drainage has grown rapidly.

Another user complained the app was using up the majority of their battery despite them not using it that much.

An OnePlus 5T user said that it really freaks them out when they see their battery stats just to know that WhatsApp is sucking the battery like anything.

According to The Independent, Reddit users have also reported similar issues with other smartphone devices including Google Pixel 3, Pixel 4, Huawei P20 Pro and certain models of Xiaomi.

Here are some of the complaints:

Using @oneplus 7 and noticed thet @WhatsApp having 2.19.308 is draining the battery, hope will soon get updated #WhatsApp to rectify the issue. pic.twitter.com/JTbfDsx6ek — Amit Gupta (@akg_dhn) November 13, 2019

@WhatsApp please fix this battery draining issue asap. OnePlus 5T user here and it really freaks me when I see the battery stats just to know whatsapp is sucking the battery like anything 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/jsNIexrmUO — Sushrut Mohapatra (@Sushrutkool) November 11, 2019

#WhatsApp is Killing The Battery on Android Phones, #OnePlus Phones Seem Worst Hit. The recent update seems to be draining the battery on certain phones, though other users are reporting that everything is normal with WhatsApp on their phones.https://t.co/n0mEt6RZVe — Aditya (@adidhotre) November 11, 2019

@WhatsApp WhatsApp is draining the battery of users!! Also no more incoming message sinds August, the FAQ doesn't solve it!!! Latest update in use and didn't fix anything!😤 — ❥ᥴꪖꪶꪶꪑꫀꫝꪮꪀꫀꪗ❥ (@Callmehoney1988) November 18, 2019

@OnePlus_IN @WhatsApp not only of OnePlus but of different brands who are facing same issue. U guys should hv to look in this matter. Even I'm also feeling like the battery of my phone is draining out faster in nowadays. https://t.co/P01jzJ7Vow — piyush bilandi (@piyush_1995) November 12, 2019

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE