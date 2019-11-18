DURBAN - WhatsApp users are claiming that the latest update to popular social networking app WhatsApp is draining the battery of Android smartphones according to a report by The Independent.
According to The Independent, owners of OnePlus phones are particularly affected by the issue with people complaining about their issues on social media.
Users have also complained about their issues with WhatsApp in Google Play Store comments and forums. Since the release of the recent version for Android there have other problems with the app that have cropped up.
One user commented on WhatsApp's Google Play Store page saying that they cannot send or download photos or videos.
According to the user the screen tells the user that that the media file does not exist on the device and the battery drainage has grown rapidly.