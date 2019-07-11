WhatsApp is testing a feature that will allows its users to share posts from their WhatsApp status with other apps according to The Verge. Photo: File IOL

WhatsApp is set to add a new quick edit media shortcut feature that will be enabled in the next updates, according to WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp has been working on the feature in the last few weeks but no details have been revealed as to when the feature will be released. 

The new quick edit media shortcut feature helps the WhatsApp user save time and storage. With this feature users will be to quickly edit media that they have sent or received in their chats and groups. 

The feature will be available on iOS and Android and it adds a button called Edit that when tapped will automatically take the user to the section that allows for the edit to happen. 

Through this feature users will be able to add text and stickers to media. 

