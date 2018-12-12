Wits University students Robert Clark and Makhosazana Ncube photographed with J Miguel Santos (middle) the Boeing Managing Director: sub-Saharan Africa and Director of Commercial Airplane Sales for Africa. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG – Two South Africans will be jetting off to the US next month for the coveted international business intern program (IBIP) at the Boeing Company's head office in Seattle, Washington. The US multinational aircraft maker said the Wits students, Robert Clark and Makhosazana Ncube, had caught the attention of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and were selected for its six-month internship programme in Seattle.

Clark and Ncube, both in their 20s, have already managed to oversee a project to improve nature conservation using quadcopter drones, co-direct the conversion of an aircraft to paratrooper transport and redesign factory layouts to improve production.

The programme gives students exposure to the latest technological and business advances and thinking in a variety of disciplines relating to business operations, finance, marketing, strategy and the aviation industry. The students will be exposed to a range of business activities and work alongside Boeing employees in various fields.

They will also have an opportunity to spend time with Boeing leaders, visit several Boeing factories and share their experience with other IBIP interns from around the world, while being provided mentors and the support they need to succeed.

J Miguel Santos, Boeing managing director in sub-Sahara Africa, said they were very impressed with the calibre of students that applied.

"I am excited for them to start in January, it's a great opportunity to gain valuable work experience, not only in a new country but also at the world’s largest aerospace company," Santos said.

The giant US aerospace and defence group opened applications for its internship programme to South African students from June 6 to July 15.

African News Agency (ANA)