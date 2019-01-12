CAPE TOWN – Chinese electronics company Xiaomi launched a new smartphone under the entry-level Redmi brand called the Redmi Note 7. The device has a circular display notch, a back panel with colourful gradients, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and rear-facing dual cameras.

Xiaomi said in a statement: "Once launched, the red rice mobile phone series has become a popular and cost-effective "national mobile phone". The high-cost performance of red rice makes more people enjoy the fun of smartphones for the first time."

The rear camera has a 48-megapixel image sensor and an f/1.8 lens, the other is 5 megapixels and used for depth information.

The camera can take photos with its 48 million tiny 0.8-micron pixels in good lighting, or combine neighbouring pixels for what’s claimed to be the equivalent of a 12-megapixel photo taken with larger 1.6-micron pixels.

The Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch 19.5:9 1080p screen, a Snapdragon 660 processor, a 13-megapixel selfie camera, a 4,000mAh battery, USB-C charging and a headphone jack.

The Redmi Note 7 will first be available in China at the following prices:

3GB RAM, 32GB storage – 999 Yuan (R2,000)

6GB RAM, 64GB storage – 1,399 Yuan (R2,800)

The device is also dustproof, splashproof and waterproof.

The company added that the device will make its way to India and Xiaomi’s other usual regions soon.

