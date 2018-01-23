CAPE TOWN - With the cryptocurrency wave taking over the digital world, several simple apps on your phone have tapped into this consumer demand.

We take a look at some of the free apps that reward users with bitcoin. However, due to the easy access of free apps, users earn bitcoin called satoshi.

Satoshi is the smallest unit of bitcoin with 1 satoshi equivalent to 0.00000001฿.

READ ALSO: Co-founder not positive about the future of Bitcoin

1. Free Bitcoin

Free Bitcoin is likely the most profitable free bitcoin app.

The app pays up to 250.000 Satoshi in one claim every hour; users can also earn more Satoshi on a weekend of up to 1.000.000

Users receive satoshi in their bitcoin wallet which the user has to create.

The app also shows you how to create a bitcoin wallet.

Users earn bitcoin by simply playing videos or games on the app.

When users have collected a minimum of 20 000 Satoshi, then they can redeem their bitcoin.

The app is compatible with Android versions 2.3 or higher.

2. Storm Play

Storm Play rewards users with bitcoin for simply trying out new games, products or services.

This app not only rewards users with bitcoin but also with ethereum and storm.

There are three ways in which users can earn storm. The first way is by trying out games or products. Users can also earn storm by shopping for products and services. Lastly, users can earn storm by performing micro-tasks like machine-learning, QA testing and P2P freelancing tasks.

This app requires an Android 4.0.3 version for installation.

3. Free Bitcoins

Free Bitcoins rewards its users with bitcoin every hours for simply playing their game.

Users can earn up to R2406 in free bitcoin.

Free Bitcoins also offers a number of ways to earn cryptocurrency.

Users can either play their game or refer the app to a friend and stand a chance to win prizes with their weekly lottery.

Alternatively, users can multiply their bitcoins by playing a HI-LO game. This game utilises math and cryptography.

Also, when users refer Free Bitcoins to someone, they stand to win up to 50% of what their friend wins and getting free lottery tickets whenever their friend plays.

This app requires Android version 4.1 and upwards with users needing to have a minimum of 20 000 Satoshi in order to redeem their bitcoin.

4. Blockchain game

The Blockchain game rewards users with real bitcoins. Users can earn unlimited real bitcoin by either playing games or making a blockchain, using stacking blocks.

This app also has a withdrawal limit of 20 000 Satoshi and pays users out on Tuesday when you reach its minimum limit.

This app requires an Android version 3.0 or higher.

5. BTC Safari - Free Bitcoin





BTC Safari claims to reward users up to 400 Satoshi every 15 minutes.





Users can earn Satoshi by watching ads and this differs from other bitcoin apps in terms of payout.





BTC Safari reportedly pays out daily without any withdrawal limit.





This app require Android version 4.0 or higher for compatibility with a tablet or mobile device.





Users can also accumulate earnings from many sites and then withdraw it once they have enough on their account; due to BTC Safari's use of micro payment platform, Faucet Hub and micro payment cache, Faucet System.

ALSO READ: Sweatcoin helps you gain cryptocurrency for being physically active

TOP STORY: Ramaphosa leads SA delegation headed for WEF

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE