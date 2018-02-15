CAPE TOWN - Google has introduced Gmail Go, the newest addition to its line of “Go” apps that are smaller versions of their original counterparts.

The Go series is part of Google’s plan to have their products more available in developing countries.

This means that it is meant for people who use devices with lower memory and don’t have access to fast internet speeds. The smaller version of Gmail will be for phones with basic specifications, lower-end processors and basic functionalities.

Additionally, the app also helps those who would like to save money on cellular data prices. Gmail Go not only takes up less space on your phone but uses less data than the standard Gmail app.

What does the app offer :

Gmail Go will still allow you to have support for multiple accounts.

The app will also automatically filter social and promotional emails while prioritizing emails from friends and family.

It will also allow access to 15GB free storage.

The app will allow users to read and respond both online and offline.

However, certain features may be missing such as images that won't load automatically so that it can use less ROM and RAM.

Gmail Go is available now and joins other Google Go apps like YouTube, Files and Chrome Go.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE