CAPE TOWN – Nedbank has announced that it has added two new features in the Nedbank MoneyApp. These new features include a digital virtual personal assistant called HeyNed to the app and a new Home-Buying Toolkit that allows users to buy or sell their homes on the app.

Ciko Thomas, Group Managing Executive, Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, said the response to the features has been very positive.

Thomas said in a statement: "HeyNed users appreciate the fact that the service pays for itself through the savings it delivers and that it can be used to source items and access a host of value-adding services, from restaurant and movie reservations to arranging transport home from school for the kids or finding a recommended supplier for those home repairs and maintenance.”

According to Nedbank, the Home-Buying Toolkit will make it easier and convenient for prospective home buyers with a comprehensive range of tools and guidelines aimed at equipping them with everything they need to find, finance and purchase their ideal home.

“For most people, a home is likely to be the biggest, most expensive purchase they will ever make which is why Nedbank has created this feature-rich toolkit to make sure they are equipped with all the information and insights they need to optimise the home buying experience and

unlock maximum value for new homeowners.”

The Home-Buying Toolkit has a host of tools including in principle home loan pre-approval that gives buyers a good idea of the amount they qualify for, as well as three free property reports, with information on estimated property valuation, average prices, demographics and amenities in the areas they are considering.

Powered by Lightstone Property, users can go through the property search feature, clients will have the ability to search for homes listed by estate agents.

“We believe that our Home-Buying Toolkit on the Nedbank MoneyApp, can help home buyers maximise their buying power and protect their investment, whether they are still searching for that dream home or ready to begin the process and apply for their Nedbank Home Loan," said Thomas.

