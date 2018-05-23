INTERNATIONAL - Instagram is adding the option to mute those people who are just a tad bit too much from appearing in your feed.

The company announced that the update will be available over the coming weeks.

This feature will allow you to choose to remove someone’s posts, or both their posts and their stories, from appearing on Instagram’s main screen.

You’ll still be able to view a muted person’s profile and you can unmute them any time you want.

"The accounts you mute will not be aware that you’ve muted them. You can always unmute an account to get their posts back in your feed", Instagram said in a blog post.

Additionally, the person won’t be told that they’ve been muted.

This feature is very similar to Facebook's snooze feature.

For Facebook, the snooze feature lets users unfollow friends, pages or groups for 24 hours, 7 days or 30 days.





How it works:

1.To mute an account, tap the menu in the corner of the post.

2. From there, you can choose whether to mute posts, or mute posts and stories from an account.

3. You can also mute posts and stories by pressing and holding on a story in your tray, or from a profile.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE