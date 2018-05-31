CAPE TOWN - Google released a new Chrome version 67 for desktop which will enable individuals to sign into most sites without a password.

The password-free sign in will reportedly enable individuals to sign in to an online service by using unique information or details such as a fingerprint readers or USB keys like YubiKeys, reports The Verge.

In terms of keeping users data secure, the new Chrome version secure its site isolation. This means that browsers will be kept separate from one another so that data cannot be accessed from open tabs.

In other Google Chrome news, Google's former version was released in April this year. The Chrome 66 introduced 62 security fixes, and feature improvements.

"The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 66 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac and Linux. This will roll out over the coming days/weeks", said Google in the statement.

While Chrome had a feature that lets you mute audio on a site-by-site basis, version 66 expands on this by allowing you to customise when media may autoplay.

You will be allowed to customise on the following basis:

1. Content is muted or does not feature audio.

2. You have previously tapped or clicked on the site during the browsing session.

3. On mobile – whether you have has added the site to a home screen.

4. On desktop – if you have frequently played media on the site.

Another ability added to the new Chrome, is that it can now export passwords in plain text to a CSV file.

Additionally, 9to5Google showed the “Chrome Home” bottom bar has been redesigned and replaced with the “Chrome Home Duplex” in the Android version of Chrome 66. And a new bottom toolbar can be slid up to open a New Tab.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE