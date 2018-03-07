INTERNATIONAL - Snapchat now lets you tag someone in your Story, creating a swipe up “more” option that shows the tagged person’s name or handle reported by TechCrunch.

The feature could let friends call each other out in Stories, or promote their favorite influencers by making it easy for people to follow them.

Snapchat now confirms to TechCrunch that “We’re testing this” but refused to give more details.

The feature was spotted by Video Editor of DanaDigitalMedia, Dana Glidden and comedian Matt Rappoport in the US.

( Image supplied by Matt Rappaport)

The news comes just after Cheddar reported Snapchat is laying of 120 employees in its engineering department in what appears to be a cost-cutting move as it attempts to reduce its quarterly losses.

Here’s how Snapchat @ mention tagging works:

1. After taking a photo or video with the Snapchat camera, you can add text to it.

2. you then tag and search a friend via their username “@[ username]” to mention them.

3.When someone views your Snap, they’ll see a “More” option telling them to swipe up.

The company confirmed it was testing the @ reply to TechCrunch, but didn't say any more details.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE