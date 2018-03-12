INTERNATIONAL - Facebook and music labels such as Universal Music Group and Sony / ATV Music Publishing have partnered for the company's latest initiative to allow users on Facebook to use licensed music in videos posted on Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Oculus.

Warner Music Group announced that it reached a deal with Facebook to add its artists to the mix.

Additionally, musicians and songwriters of Warner will earn royalties from fan-created videos featuring their work.

This is beneficial for users of the social platforms as their videos won’t automatically get removed over copyright violations if they include portions of licensed tunes.

The company hopes that this initiative will push users to create and share things on Facebook.

"Our partnership with Facebook will help expand the universe of music streaming and create supplementary revenue for artists," said Ole Obermann, the chief digital officer of the Warner Music Group.

"Fan-created video is one of the most personal, social and often viral ways that music is enjoyed, but its commercial potential is largely untapped," he said in a statement.



- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE