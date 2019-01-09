Virgin Money has announced that their cashless payment app Spot can now be used by South Africans at retailers. Photo: Virgin Money South Africa

DURBAN - Virgin Money has announced that their cashless payment app Spot can now be used by South Africans at retailers according to Hypertext. Users can simply scan a merchant's QR code at the checkout counter or on the bill to make a payment.

Here is the list of retailers that the South African Virgin Money Spot app can be used to make payments at:

1. Burger King

2. Cellucity

3. Hi-Fi Corporation

4. Hungry Lion

5. Incredible Connection

6. Outdoor Warehouse

7. Primi

8. Sportsman's Warerhouse

9. Vida e Cafe

According to the Virgin Money Spot app, users of the app get 5 percent cash back when they use the app at Hungry Lion and Primi.

Users of the app can buy airtime and data bundles using the funds that they have in their Spot wallet or the bank card that is linked to the app.

Andre Hugo the Chief Executive of Virgin Money South Africa said that the new feature will be added to Spot soon including the capacity to make municipal bill payments.

According to Virgin Money, Spot has had steady growth. In the past 31 days Spot user growth grew by over 2 percent and transactions grew by 11.197 percent.

The Spot app is available on Android and iOS.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE