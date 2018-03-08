CAPE TOWN - Many of us have been in a situation where we wish we could take back words said or a regrettable email. Outlook and Google have both accommodated this option by allowing you to unsend an email.

An email is no longer something written in stone and it can be recalled before the receiver gets it. There are a few steps on how you can enable this option.

For Gmail, you can unsend emails by:

- Opening your gmail account.

- Click on "Settings" twice.

- In the "General" tab, locate "undo send".

- Select the box next to "undo send".

- Select the time window in which you can decide to recall an email. This can be set for up to 30 seconds.

READ ALSO: Google search is now available on iMessage for Apple devices

How to unsend emails on Outlook:

- Open your "sent items" folder.

- Open the message you want to unsend.

- Select "actions" then "recall this message".

- Enable "Delete unread copies of this message" or enable "Delete unread copies and replace with a new message".

- Then enable "Tell me if recall succeeds or fails for each recipient" and click OK.

ALSO READ: You can now access your Gmail for less data

TOP STORY: SAA in far deeper trouble

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE