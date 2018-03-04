INTERNATIONAL - Microsoft announced that it will be releasing a new updated version of Skype for Android, one that can be used for devices running on older versions of the Operating Systems (OS).

The new update will provide better audio and video quality for lower-end devices.

The new update will optimise the app for Android devices running versions 4.0.3 to 5.1.

Microsoft says that this version “is lighter on both disk and memory consumption,” and that it’ll provide better audio and video for those devices, in addition to better performance when the connection isn’t so hot.

Microsoft's idea is the same as Google with it's Go apps and Android Go devices, which are versions of Android that doesn’t require many processing power, RAM, or storage.

They also work in areas where there is limited internet connectivity access, and they come with apps that are designed to operate on such limited specs.

Additionally, other companies such as Facebook and Twitter have both created Lite versions of their apps that use less data and performance power.

The update is set to be available for all users worldwide in the next coming weeks.

