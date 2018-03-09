CAPE TOWN - Google announced via a blog post that it will be adding a new activity dashboard to Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

This new dashboard lets users with the ability to edit files check to see who else viewed the file and when they viewed it.

For example, a user can check if a co-worker has seen a file already and alert them that it’s been updated. So your boss can see if whther or not you really read that document that was sent last week. This feature can also show you when users who were not supposed to see the file but got permission to see

G Suite administrators will be able to turn on the activity dashboard feature starting today, and the feature will be fully avialable to users starting on March 21st. "When Activity dashboard becomes available to your users, they’ll see a notification in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides that explains the feature and their control options", Google said on the post.

