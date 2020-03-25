Your fibre speeds are about to be upgraded for free

Vumatel said that it would upgrade the line speeds of existing customers on their fibre network from 1 April until 31 May 2020.

Vumatel CCO Simon Butler, said, "We have a responsibility to make it easier for people to stay connected as they navigate the next few weeks of working and learning from home." JOHANNESBURG - If you have a home fibre connection, your line speeds are about to be upgraded for free, after Vumatel announced that they are working with multiple Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to increase customers speeds free of charge.





Vumatel said that customers will be bumped up to the next line speed that is available to them. Customers who have a 1GBPS line speed will not get an increase.





The increase in line speeds are as follows:





10MBPS will be upgraded to 20MBPS

20MBPS will be upgraded to 50MBPS

50MBPS will be upgraded to 100MBPS

100MBPS will be upgraded to 200MBPS

200MBPS will be upgraded to 1GBPS





Vumatel said that they are in discussions with multiple ISPs to action the speed increases and further stated that ISPs with the capabilities to increase the speeds will do so.





According to MyBroadband, RSAWEB, Afrihost, Axxess, Webafrica, Cool Ideas, and MWEB confirmed that they would be offering these line speed upgrades to their customers from 1 April 2020.





MyBroadband further reported that fibre provider frogfoot is also in discussions with ISPs to increase the speeds. Frogfoot told the media company that they will atleast double the speeds of their existing home customers.





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE