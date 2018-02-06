CAPE TOWN - Telkom has concluded it's first demonstration of 2.3GHz LTE TDD Massive MIMO (Advanced Multiple Antenna System) in Africa and has deemed it as successful.

The company explained that the new technology called Massive MIMO will allow Telkom’s mobile customers to achieve data at a rate up to five times faster than current 4G technology.

"This will result in better throughput speeds and improved coverage, leading to a better overall experience for consumers", Telkom said in a statement.

Telkom explained that Massive MIMO will assist networks with the high demand for data.

The demo, conducted by Huawei, reached 909 Mbps at peak rate, showing improved spectrum efficiency and network coverage.

The demonstration was based on 2.3GHz TDD 20MHz bandwidth on Telkom’s network.

"Telkom is committed to investing in our network infrastructure so that we continue to improve the user experience and offer the best products on the market. This trial marks the first step towards advanced 4G networks and 5G networks," said Attila Vitai, CEO of Telkom Consumer.

"Plans are already been developed for the deployment of massive MIMO this year,” the group said. Massive MIMO technology will enable Telkom to reuse existing sites to meet high data demand at a lower cost, rather than having to acquire and build new sites in dense areas.

In turn, this will enable Telkom to offer larger data packages and more services at a reduced cost, the company said.

Veni Shone, President of Huawei’s LTE Solution said: "It was a very exciting opportunity to work with Telkom to demonstrate this brand new wireless technology. Although services nowadays are more diverse and require higher network capacity to improve the user’s experience; we were able to deliver capacity using extremely simplified network architecture. Massive MIMO is definitely playing a significant role in it to meet future network requirements."

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE