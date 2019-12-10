JOHANNESBURG - From January 2020, business-savvy youth from Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Mfuleni and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to engage in an in-depth, hands-on learning experience of the tech tools available to aid in the growth and development of their businesses.
Run by the Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative (CiTi) the free, 10-week Youth in Business programme will equip these young people with the skills necessary for their companies to become economically sustainable.
Training will be hosted at the Khayelitsha Bandwidth Barn, situated in Lookout Hill and will see three cohorts, each comprised of 35 youth-owned businesses, being introduced to an extensive, tailored range of powerful online and digital programmes and platforms to support their business activities. Areas covered will include admin, finance, accounting, tax, e-commerce, graphic design, document management, digital marketing, social media, HR, project management, legal advice, payments, banking and more.