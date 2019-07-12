YouTube recently announced new ways that YouTube creators can make more money at VidCon, according to the YouTube blog. Photo: (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

DURBAN - YouTube recently announced new ways that YouTube creators can make more money at VidCon, according to the YouTube blog. Neal Mohan, the Chief Product Officer for YouTube, took to the stage at Vidcon to highlight how YouTube will be supporting and creating new opportunities for creators.

Super Chat

Super Chat will allow fans to buy messages that stand out within a live chat during live streams and premieres. Currently there are more than 90000 channels that have received Super Chats and some streams are earning more than $400 (R5584) per minute.

Source: YouTube





Super Stickers

With this new feature from YouTube fans will be able to buy animated stickers during live streams and premieres to show YouTube creators how much they have enjoyed that creator's content. The stickers will be available in a variety of designs across different languages and categories. The feature will be available in the forthcoming months.

Source: YouTube





Channel Memberships

With Channel Memberships, fans pay a monthly membership fee of $4.99 (R69.66) and they get access to unique badges, new emojis and access to perks like exclusive live streams and extra videos as well as shoutouts.

Now YouTube has added a much requested feature, membership levels. With this feature, creators can set up to five different price points for channel memberships that have different perks.

Merchandise

A partnership with Teespring will allow YouTube creators to sell merchandise to their fans from their channels. YouTube has now added five new partners so that eligible creators merchandising with Crowdmade, DFTBA, Fanjoy, Represent, and Rooster Teeth can use the Merchandise shelf.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE