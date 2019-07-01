Google has started rolling out channel memberships for YouTube in South Africa that will allow users to support channel creators. Photo: (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

DURBAN - Google has started rolling out channel memberships for YouTube in South Africa that will allows users to support channel creators by signing up to donate R39.99 per month to their favourite channels according to My Broadband. This feature started rolling out in 2018 for $4.99 per month after it was tested on YouTube's Gaming platform.

Neal Mohan, the YouTube chief product officer, said that with channel memberships viewers pay a monthly recurring fee to get unique badges, new emojis, member's only posts and access to unique custom perks offered by creators.

YouTube channel memberships use the existing payment information saved in your Google account.

YouTube launches music streaming service in SA called YouTube Music

YouTube has announced the launch of YouTube Music in South Africa.

YouTube Music is a new music streaming service that offers music videos, official albums, singles, remixes, live performances, covers and hard-to-find music you can only get on YouTube.

While fans can enjoy the new ad-supported version of YouTube Music for free, YouTube has also announced YouTube Music Premium, a paid membership that gives you background listening, downloads and an ad-free experience for R59.99 a month.

For a limited time, music fans can get three months of YouTube Music Premium free here - you’ll pay R59.99 per month after, or R89.99 per month for a Family Plan.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE