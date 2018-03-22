INTERNATIONAL - In what is seen as the worst financial time for Facebook in the past four years, the company experienced further loss of 3% in shares.

This calculated to $49.4 billion (R548 billion) being deducted off Facebook's market value this week.

Investors have lost trust in the company due to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

The scandal had ties to President Trump's 2016 campaign and has been accused of accessing information from about 50 million Facebook users to influence voters.

Zuckerberg was humbled on US TV last night as he said sorry for the 'major breach of trust'.

The billionaire also announced a crackdown on apps used to hijack details from users after the Cambridge Analytica scandal slashed the social network's value.

Speaking for the first time last night, five days after the data breach emerged, he said: 'This was a major breach of trust and I'm really sorry that this happened. Our responsibility now is to make sure this doesn't happen again'.

And in a contrite message to victims and those planning to delete their profiles he said: 'We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you'.

He added: 'We need to make sure there are no other Cambridge Analyticas out there'.

Mr Zuckerberg, who said he was 'uncomfortable' facing the press, admitted he had failed to get to grips with 'adversaries' like the Russians meddling in the 2016 US presidential race using fake Facebook accounts and campaign groups.

He also revealed he is 'sure someone's trying' to meddle with the upcoming US midterm elections.

WATCH: Zuckerberg's apology on CNN

Additionally, reports have suggested that this downfall has spread to the broader market, dragging down tech and social media companies such as Twitter, which dropped 10% and Snap Inc. which lost 3%.

Mark Zuckerberg, The founder of the social media company has also experienced loss to his personal wealth as he holds around 400 million shares of Facebook.

In the last 48 hours he lost more than $9 billion (R106 billion) in stock wealth.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index and Forbes, his wealth drop to around $66 billion from $75 billion since the stock closed on Friday.

Reports suggest that his job is still safe because he controls the majority of Facebook's shareholder vote.

READ ALSO: Facebook stock down 7% after data leaks scandal

READ ALSO: Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat'

TOP STORY: Why SA did not sign a R35 trillion trade deal

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE, DAILY MAIL